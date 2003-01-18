Bringing The World Home To You

The Queen's Trousers

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 18, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth seems to be trying to update the royal image by adopting a common touch.

She's taken a ride on the London Underground, had a pint in a pub... and now she's wearing pants in public.

After her recent knee surgery, photographers captured the queen walking out of the hospital in a gray pantsuit.

She had never done that before -- apart from wearing traditional riding gear. The Times of London has devoted team coverage to resulting uproar.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Times lifestyle columnist Damian Barr.

