Voices in the News

Published December 22, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including Secretary of State Colin Powell; Sergei Lavrov, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations; Chief U.N. weapons inspector Hans Blix; White House spokesman Ari Fleischer; Lesley Stahl of CBS's 60 Minutes interviewing former Vice President Al Gore; Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-CT); Wade Henderson, executive director of the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights; Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS); and Sen. George Allen (R-VA).

