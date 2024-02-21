Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coming to WUNC: Special programs for Black History Month, and 'Left, Right & Center'

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published February 21, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST

WUNC is adding two special programs to its on-air schedule to honor Black History Month.

Echoes of a Coup is an hour-long radio documentary examining the 1898 violent coup in Wilmington, North Carolina. In November of that year, an armed white supremacist mob — supported by white elites in North Carolina — murdered untold Black Wilmington residents and drove the city’s elected Fusionist government from power, installing Democrats in their place (Fusionists were a biracial coalition of mostly Black Republicans and mostly white members of the Populist Party). The coup in North Carolina's then-largest city violently snuffed out some of the last flickers of multiracial democracy in post-Civil War America.

The documentary, produced by John Biewen and the podcast Scene on Radio will air on WUNC on Tuesday Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. EST.

WUNC will also air House/Full of Black Women. The hour-long documentary produced by The Kitchen Sisters examines the strong bond created by an eclectic group of Black woman who organized in Oakland, California. House/Full of Black Women will air Wednesday Feb. 28 at 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 5 at 9 p.m., WUNC will begin airing Left, Right & Center. The political round table show is hosted by David Greene, former host of NPR's Morning Edition. LRC calls itself the "civilized yet provocative antidote to the self-contained opinion bubbles that dominate political debate.”
Tags
WUNC Updates WUNCWUNC SpecialsWUNC ProgramsWUNC Station UpdatesPrograming
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories