Coming to WUNC: Special programs for Black History Month, and 'Left, Right & Center'

WUNC is adding two special programs to its on-air schedule to honor Black History Month.

Echoes of a Coup is an hour-long radio documentary examining the 1898 violent coup in Wilmington, North Carolina. In November of that year, an armed white supremacist mob — supported by white elites in North Carolina — murdered untold Black Wilmington residents and drove the city’s elected Fusionist government from power, installing Democrats in their place (Fusionists were a biracial coalition of mostly Black Republicans and mostly white members of the Populist Party). The coup in North Carolina's then-largest city violently snuffed out some of the last flickers of multiracial democracy in post-Civil War America.

The documentary, produced by John Biewen and the podcast Scene on Radio will air on WUNC on Tuesday Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. EST.

WUNC will also air House/Full of Black Women. The hour-long documentary produced by The Kitchen Sisters examines the strong bond created by an eclectic group of Black woman who organized in Oakland, California. House/Full of Black Women will air Wednesday Feb. 28 at 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 5 at 9 p.m., WUNC will begin airing Left, Right & Center. The political round table show is hosted by David Greene, former host of NPR's Morning Edition. LRC calls itself the "civilized yet provocative antidote to the self-contained opinion bubbles that dominate political debate.”