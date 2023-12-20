WUNC to feature special programming during the holidays

Public radio classics Tinsel Tales and the All Songs Considered Holiday Special will return to WUNC's airwaves this holiday season. The Travel with Rick Steves Holiday Special will kick off Christmas Eve morning. The Thistle and Shamrock: A Child's Christmas in Wales will air on the evening of Dec. 24.

Earlier this month, WUNC honored the eight nights of Hanukkah with two broadcasts of NPR's Hanukkah Lights. A Season's Griot will air on Kwanzaa.

In addition to holiday programs, WUNC is airing the special five-part series Click Here. Hosted by former NPR Investigations correspondent Dina Temple-Raston, Click Here is a five-part special series telling true stories about the people making and breaking our digital world. Click Here uses sound-rich investigative reporting to explain cybersecurity and intelligence in a way you don’t have to be a techie to understand. The series will begin Tuesday morning Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. and conclude on New Years Day.

WUNC's full program schedule can be found here.

Happy Holidays from everyone at WUNC.