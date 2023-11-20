Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC airing special Thanksgiving programs

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Courtesy of APM.

WUNC will feature two classic holiday programs on air during Thanksgiving.

The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" will air on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. ET. The two-hour broadcast will feature special guests, holiday stories and plenty of cooking advice from host Francis Lam.

On Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET, and on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET, WUNC will air American Public Media's holiday special "Giving Thanks." John Birch hosts an hour dedicated to fall, food and gratitude.

  • Turkey Confidential airs at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
  • Giving Thanks broadcasts at 8 p.m. Thanksgiving night and Friday morning at 10 a.m.
