WUNC airing special Thanksgiving programs

WUNC will feature two classic holiday programs on air during Thanksgiving.

The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" will air on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. ET. The two-hour broadcast will feature special guests, holiday stories and plenty of cooking advice from host Francis Lam.

On Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET, and on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET, WUNC will air American Public Media's holiday special "Giving Thanks." John Birch hosts an hour dedicated to fall, food and gratitude.