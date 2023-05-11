WUNC to air WNYC's 'Hold On' — a live call-in program focused on mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and by all accounts, we are not okay. We know there’s a mental health crisis happening and that a lot of us aren’t getting the help we and our families need. We don’t know how to get help, we don’t have access to help, or really know what it would feel like or how it goes. Then there’s those of us who know it well, and those of us who are the helpers.

So, let’s all talk.

WNYC’s Anna Sale hosts "Hold On" with expert guests and listener calls.

Over the course of two live-shows to air on Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. on WUNC, Sale will traverse the landscape of mental health today, from barriers to care, to stigma and the differences in how generations open up and talk to each other. She’ll also bring on experts to offer advice, ask listeners what’s helped during mental health downturns, and offer a space to vent.

You can join the conversation at 844-745-8255, that's 844-745-TALK, or record a voice memo on your phone and email it to us at deathsexmoney@wnyc.org.

"Hold On" airs Thursdays — May 11 and May 18 — at 8:00 p.m. EST on WUNC.

Host Anna Sale is the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast from WNYC Studios about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more.”

Before launching Death, Sex & Money in 2014, Anna covered politics for nearly a decade. She is the author of the book Let's Talk About Hard Things, which The New Yorker wrote "shows us how supportive listening happens." She grew up in West Virginia and now lives in Berkeley with her husband and two daughters.

