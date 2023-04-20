Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Updates

'Travel With Rick Steves' added to WUNC's weekend lineup

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
Travel with Rick Steves logo
Submitted Image

WUNC is excited to announce that Travel with Rick Steves has been added to the station’s regular program schedule. Listeners can tune into the show on Sunday mornings at 6 a.m.

A lively mix of guest interviews and listener calls, "Travel with Rick Steves" goes beyond the Europe that Steves is famous for, with shows covering travel and cultures across every continent.

The author of 30 travel guidebooks and longtime host of the "Rick Steves' Europe" TV series, Steves was attracted to radio because of its ability to interact with listeners in ways that TV cannot.

"Radio provides a virtual café for travelers to meet up, sharing tips, insights and discoveries," Steves said. "On my radio show, rather than being the tour guide, as I am on TV, I get to host the coming together of experts on various cultures and travel themes with our callers and listeners. Serving as the conduit for all this exciting travel information comes with a downside: now I want to travel everywhere our radio show does."

"Travel with Rick Steves" replaces the BBC Arts Hour.

Tune in Sunday mornings at 6 a.m. wherever you get your radio.

