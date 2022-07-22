Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Updates

Special Program: Sunday, 6 p.m. | What we've learned from the Jan. 6 hearings

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published July 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets on Oct. 19, 2021.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets on Oct. 19, 2021.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has made its case.

But what comes next? What new information may come to light before the committee issues a report in September?

Join Tamara Keith and the NPR Politics team for a special broadcast.

The January 6 Hearings — What We've Learned.

This hour long special examining the case the committee has made so far will air Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m. EST on WUNC.

NPR's complete Jan. 6 hearing coverage can be found here.

