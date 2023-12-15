2023 Wrapped: WUNC Music and friends pick their favorites

The crew from WUNC Music and friends from WUNC look back on 2023 and list their favorite music, movies, podcasts, memories, and more! Check out the list below:

Alan Thompson (aka DJ Who4theCru), WUNC Music Host

This is Molly. She’s our new addition!

This is Eden. He’s getting BIG. 😂😂😂

Albums that stayed in rotation in my car:

Enigmatic Society (Dinner Party)

I left my heart in Ladera (Terrace Martin & Alex Isley)

It’s Ok, B U (Kiefer)

All Season Gear (Ivan Ave)

Jaguar II (Victoria Monét)

Honorable Mention:

Devon Morrison blessed us with Dream Lobby VI, VII, VIII, and IX all THIS YEAR!?!? I was here for every album.

A dive into the Classics. Here are a few timeless albums I revisited:

I Want You (Marvin Gaye)

Look Out For #1 (The Brothers Johnson)

Lord Willin’ (Clipse)

Free as the Wind (The Crusaders)

New Artists I’m excited about

Kenny Mason

Favorite Donut Spot



Baker’s Dozen in Durham. Best donuts in the Triangle. Trust me.

Favorite Book

This year I discovered Codex Seraphinianus by Luigi Serafini and I have not been the same. If you know you know. 😵‍💫

Also...



Y’all know I love a good probiotic drink! This year Doctor D’s Pineapple was my go-to. Tasty.

Brian Burns, WUNC Music Director & Host of Future Shock

32 for ‘23

Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy - O Yinne!

Ana Frango Eléctrico - Me Chama De Gato Que Eu Sou Sua

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

B. Cool-Aid - Leather Blvd.

bar italia - Tracey Denim

billy woods & Kenny Segal - Maps

Chief Adjuah - Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning

Cleo Sol - Heaven/Gold

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

dada joaozinho - tds bem Global

Danny Brown - Quaranta

Diego Gaeta - Fearlessly Accessing the Divine Spirit of Freedom From Here On Out

Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist - VOIR DIRE

Irreversible Entanglements - Protect Your Light

Isaiah Collier - Parallel Universe

jaimie branch - Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))

Kassa Overall - Animals

Kelela - Raven

Kofi Flexxx - Flowers In The Dark

Lil Yachty - Let’s Start Here.

Little Simz - Gorilla

Matthew Halsall - An Ever Changing View

McKinley Dixon - Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson - Les Jardins Mystiques Vol. 1

MIKE - Burning Desire

Overmono - Good Lies

Roge - Curyman

Sampha - Lahai

Say She She - Silver

Sofia Kourtesis - Madres

Yussef Dayes - Black Classical Music

Cindy Howes, WUNC Music Host

Cindy's cat, Dottie

Cindy's dog, Puddles.

Movie: The Holdovers

Book: The Brothers Karamazov (This was literally the only book I read because it took all dang year)

Podcast: Embodied

Animal: Tie for Dottie the Cat and Puddles the Dog

Hike: Old Harrys Rocks, Studland, UK

Treat: Cornish Hand Pie

Cocktail: Pimlet (I clearly went to England this year)

Live album: Iron & Wine - Who Can See Forever

Albums:

Hiss Golden Messenger - Jump for Joy

Margo Cilker - Valley of Heart's Delight

Becca Mancari - Left Hand

William Prince - Stand in the Joy

Jungle - Volcano

boygenius - The Record

Sluice - Radial Gate

Mipso - Book of Fools

Viv & Riley - Imaginary People

Local Natives - Time Will Wait for No One

Songs:

Liza Anne - Cheerleader

Obonjayer - Just Cool

Lizzie No - Lagunitas

Middle Kids - Highlands

Bailen - Call It Like It Is

Torres - Collect

Jalen Ngonda - That's All I Wanted from You

Miya Follick - So Clear

Buck Meek - Haunted Mountain

Bahamas - Working on my Guitar

Al Green - Perfect Day

Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief

Favorite album: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold Favorite song: Sarah Jarosz – “Jealous Moon”

Sarah Jarosz – “Jealous Moon” Favorite concert: Jim Lauderdale with Damon Fowler at Muddy Creek Music Hall in Sparta in June

Jim Lauderdale with Damon Fowler at Muddy Creek Music Hall in Sparta in June Favorite fiction book: Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton Favorite nonfiction book: President Garfield: From Radical To Unifier by C.W. Goodyear

President Garfield: From Radical To Unifier by C.W. Goodyear Favorite bookstores visited this year: So & So Books in Raleigh, The Dog-Eared Page in Danville, Va.

So & So Books in Raleigh, The Dog-Eared Page in Danville, Va. Favorite experience: Andrews Valley Rail Tour in Cherokee County (pedaling a cart on railroad tracks up a mountain was awesome)

Andrews Valley Rail Tour in Cherokee County (pedaling a cart on railroad tracks up a mountain was awesome) Favorite restaurant meal: Postal Fish Company in Pittsboro

Postal Fish Company in Pittsboro Favorite hike: Sharp Top Mountain at Peaks of Otter near Bedford, Va.

Sharp Top Mountain at Peaks of Otter near Bedford, Va. Favorite brewery visited this year: Dingo Dog Brewing Company in Carrboro

Dingo Dog Brewing Company in Carrboro Favorite winery visited this year: Thistle Meadow Winery in Laurel Springs

Thistle Meadow Winery in Laurel Springs Favorite parade: Pumpkin Festival parade in Spring Hope

Eli Chen, WUNC Digital News Producer

Artists



Freddie Gibbs

Tyler the Creator

Beyonce

Ginger Root

Megan Thee Stallion

Podcasts



Vibe Check

LAist’s Imperfect Paradise

Classy

Weight For It

Normal Gossip

Bubble tea shops



Tea Hill in Chapel Hill

any MILKLAB location

Feng Cha in Morrisville

Boba Baba in Cary

New TV Shows



Reservation Dogs

The Bear

Succession

Chainsaw Man

Jury Duty

Poker Face

Heartstopper

Barry

Old TV Shows I’m rewatching



Boondocks

Home Movies

Sailor Moon

Movies



Past Lives

Suzume

Kokomo City

Emily Cassidy, WUNC Online Fundraising and Marketing Manager

Favorite songs of 2023

My Love Is Mine All Mine - Mitski

Dance the Night - Dua Lipa

Party for One - Magic AL, Lou Hazel, Amelia Meath

Hiding Out in the Open - Feist

Carolina Rolling By - Mipso

Nu-Grape - Hiss Golden Messenger

Cool About It - boygenius

Eye on the Bat - Palehound

Stranger Danger - Lucius

King of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Favorite live music of 2023

Feist at The Ritz

John Craigie at Lincoln Theater

Mapache at Cat’s Cradle

Gregory Alan Isakov at DPAC

Sylvan Esso at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Erin Rae at The Pinhook

Charley Crockett at The Ritz

Angel Olsen at Carolina Theatre

Margaret Glaspy at Motorco

My Morning Jacket at Beech Mountain Resort's Party on the Mountain

Favorite dog of 2023: Eno

Eric Hodge, Host of "Morning Edition"

Eric Hodge

Music: Art School Girlfriend - Soft Landing

Movie: Living starring Bill Nighy

TV: Reservation Dogs

Experience: London and Paris with family and friends after a long absence

Looking ahead: Next year's presidential election

Graham Youngblood, Director if IT/Engineering

Movies (Best that I saw)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (maybe a perfect movie) The Creator (Didn’t see this one coming) Gran Turismo (Just fun and interesting) The Marvels (I thought it was good y’all) The Portable Door (Didn’t see this one coming either) Elf (It’s on the list every year) God Said Give ’Em Drum Machines Not enough good movies to fill out 10?

Most listened to music (Best that I listened to)

Moderat Modeselektor KOMPROMAT Mr. Oizo Royksopp Vitalic Sleaford Mods / Orbital / Pet Shop Boys DJ Rebeka DJ Paul Temple Squarepusher

Shows (Best that I saw)

1. Slow Horses!!! (Espionage with Gary Oldman, what’s not to like?)

2. Ted Lasso (I’m still tearing up thinking about it)

3. Foundation (One of my favorite set of books)

4. Silo (So many twists)

5. Severance (So many questions, like what defines our identity?)

6. The Peripheral (Mind bending)

7. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Just good stuff)

8. Rabbit/Hole (More twists)

9. The Bear (Food and drama!)

10. Only Murders In The Building (comfy like mashed potatoes)

Josh Sullivan, WUNC Social Media Producer

Books:

Such Kindness – Andre Dubus III Ohio – Stephen Markley Maybe We’ll Make It – Margo Price Across The River – Kent Babb What Made Maddy Run – Kate Fagan

Albums:

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan Noah Kahan - Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Weathervanes Margo Price – Strays Tyler Childers – Rustlin’ In the Rain

Concerts:

Maggie Rogers at Charlotte’s Skyla Bank Amphitheater Noah Kahan at Charlotte’s Skyla Bank Amphitheater Japanese Breakfast at Hopscotch Cold War Kids/Tears For Fears at Coastal Credit Union Ampitheater Margo Price at Hopscotch

Most-played songs:

Motorcycle Drive By – Zach Bryan Northern Attitude – Noah Kahan Away From The Mire – Billy Strings Brown-Eyed Women – Grateful Dead Stick – JID, J. Cole, Kenny Mason

(Non-WUNC) Podcasts

Search Engine What Chaos! The Bomb Hole The Daily The Journal

Triangle Hangouts

Edit Beer Co. Umstead State Park Eno River State Park Steel String Brewing at Pluck Farm Jubala Coffee

Places Visited:

Porto, Portugal Lisbon, Portugal Salt Lake City, Utah Bozeman, Montana Boulder, Colorado

Mitchell Northam, WUNC Digital News Producer

Mitchell Northam

Mitchell's cat, Clementine.

Books

This Isn’t Going To End Well: The True Story of the Man I Thought I Knew – Daniel Wallace

Shadow of the Sith – Adam Christopher

Daredevil & Elektra, The Red Fist Saga – Chip Zdarsky

When Ghosts Come Home – Wiley Cash

Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service – Carol Leonnig

Movies

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

A Man Called Otto

Master Gardener

Air

Music

“King of Oklahoma” – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

“Linger” – Joshua Ray Walker

“Cash Carter Hill” – Tommy Prine

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves

“Frames” – Noah Pierre Band

“Where the Wild Things Are” – Luke Combs

“What Would Pluto Do” – Drake

“Am I Dreaming” – A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin, Roisee

Podcasts

Split Zone Duo

Ovies & Giglio

The Big Picture

The Run-Up

Southbound

TV

Ahsoka

Succession

The Righteous Gemstones

Winning Time

Top Chef

Other



Favorite Concert : Jason Isbell at the Ryman in Nashville

: Jason Isbell at the Ryman in Nashville Favorite Cigar : Magic Toast by Alec Bradley

: Magic Toast by Alec Bradley Favorite Coffee : Morning View Coffee House in Nags Head, N.C.

: Morning View Coffee House in Nags Head, N.C. Favorite Bookstore : Book Bin in Onley, Virginia

: Book Bin in Onley, Virginia Favorite Brewery : Wicked Weed in Asheville, N.C.

: Wicked Weed in Asheville, N.C. Favorite BBQ : Pappy’s Smokehouse in St. Louis, Missouri

: Pappy’s Smokehouse in St. Louis, Missouri Favorite Vacation : Ocean Isle, N.C.

: Ocean Isle, N.C. Favorite Sporting Event: Women’s basketball Final Four in Dallas, Texas

Kaia Findlay, Lead Producer on "Embodied"

Top Movie of the Year: Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet

Best Books: The Years by Annie Ernaux, The Broken Earth Trilogy by N.K. Jemisin

Best Song: Float by Janelle Monáe feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Favorite Museum Exhibit: "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" at the Brooklyn Museum

Favorite (re)discovered hobby: Film photography

