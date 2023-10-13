Superchunk dives deep into the archives with a new box set

Superchunk is celebrating the end of 2023 with ‘Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007-2023,’ a new box set that dives deep into the band’s archives. The collection features acoustic demos, collaborations with artists like Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s and Katie Cruchfield of Waxahatchee, cover songs, and more. It’s their fourth singles collection and the most massive yet, clocking in at 50 tracks spread across two CDs or four LPs.

Mac McCaughan recently stopped by WUNC to chat with Brian Burns about the box set, their upcoming show at Motorco, and more.

This is an excerpt of an edited transcript of that conversation. You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

This is the band's fourth singles collection and most ambitious yet, tell us a little bit about how you even begin to assemble something this massive.

Mac McCaughan: As you said, this is the fourth collection we’ve put out of things like this. With the digital era, it’s easier to make things and it's easier to release things because you can just put a song up on your Bandcamp page or do a digital release. It doesn't have to be released on vinyl. So that means that there's a lot of stuff that has come out under the Superchunk name in the last 15 or so years that hasn’t been released physically.

Superchunk plays at Motorco Music Hall in Durham on Sunday, Oct. 15 with Sluice. 'Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007-2023' is out on Oct. 27.