91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina.
Superchunk dives deep into the archives with a new box set

WUNC | By Brian Burns
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
Superchunk - Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays - 2007-2023
Courtesy of Superchunk
Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays - 2007-2023 is Superchunk's fourth singles collection and the most massive yet, clocking in at 50 tracks spread across two CDs or four LPs.

Superchunk is celebrating the end of 2023 with ‘Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007-2023,’ a new box set that dives deep into the band’s archives. The collection features acoustic demos, collaborations with artists like Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s and Katie Cruchfield of Waxahatchee, cover songs, and more. It’s their fourth singles collection and the most massive yet, clocking in at 50 tracks spread across two CDs or four LPs.

Mac McCaughan recently stopped by WUNC to chat with Brian Burns about the box set, their upcoming show at Motorco, and more.

This is an excerpt of an edited transcript of that conversation. You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

This is the band's fourth singles collection and most ambitious yet, tell us a little bit about how you even begin to assemble something this massive.

Mac McCaughan: As you said, this is the fourth collection we’ve put out of things like this. With the digital era, it’s easier to make things and it's easier to release things because you can just put a song up on your Bandcamp page or do a digital release. It doesn't have to be released on vinyl. So that means that there's a lot of stuff that has come out under the Superchunk name in the last 15 or so years that hasn’t been released physically.

Superchunk plays at Motorco Music Hall in Durham on Sunday, Oct. 15 with Sluice. 'Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007-2023' is out on Oct. 27.

WUNC Music WUNC MusicSuperchunkMerge Records
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of Future Shock on WUNC Music and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
