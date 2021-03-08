-
H.C McEntire's latest album is firmly rooted in her home along the banks of the Eno River in North Carolina. She writes about the changing seasons,…
Durham's Hiss Golden Messenger is back with their 11th studio album 'Terms of Surrender.' It's an album that touches on dark topics in a hopeful and…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Merge Records recording artist…
As a kid, Laura Ballance was most comfortable slipping into the background. Her introverted nature gave her plenty of space to think and create on her…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. Eric Hodge is back this week, and on this…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, Merge Records co-founder and…
"No Children" began as a darkly funny song about divorce. Today, it's something more: a vessel for raw-throated catharsis and a safe place to be your worst self.
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC…
Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have created and released their fifth album as Wye Oak. The band formed in Baltimore about 10 years ago. Now, the two are…