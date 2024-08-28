One year later: study examines mental health impact of UNC-CH shooting and lockdowns

One year ago, Associate Professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The campus was locked down for several hours as authorities searched for the suspect.

The community was still in mourning when just over two weeks later a report of an “armed and dangerous person” triggered a second lockdown.

UNC-CH clinical psychology graduate student Joe Friedman wanted to understand the mental health impact of the shooting and lockdowns on members of his campus community, so he designed a study called the “UNC Coping Study.”

He spoke with co-host Leoneda Inge last fall about the preliminary findings, and he joins her again to share the longer-term results of his research.

Guest

Joe Friedman, Clinical Psychology Doctoral Student, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill