Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

One year later: study examines mental health impact of UNC-CH shooting and lockdowns

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Dozens of students gather at South Building to rally for anti-violence and gun safety on Aug. 30, 2023, two days after a UNC-Chapel Hill professor was killed by one of his graduate students. They hold a large sign that said, "This is our reality."
Sophie Mallinson
/
WUNC
Dozens of UNC-Chapel Hill students gather at South Building to rally for anti-violence and gun safety on Aug. 30, 2023, two days after a faculty member was fatally shot on Monday.

One year ago, Associate Professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The campus was locked down for several hours as authorities searched for the suspect.

The community was still in mourning when just over two weeks later a report of an “armed and dangerous person” triggered a second lockdown.

UNC-CH clinical psychology graduate student Joe Friedman wanted to understand the mental health impact of the shooting and lockdowns on members of his campus community, so he designed a study called the “UNC Coping Study.”

He spoke with co-host Leoneda Inge last fall about the preliminary findings, and he joins her again to share the longer-term results of his research.

Guest

Joe Friedman, Clinical Psychology Doctoral Student, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Tags
Due South 2023 UNC-Chapel Hill Shooting
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy