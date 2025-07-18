Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RDU Airport approves plans for new development around Lake Crabtree

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Lake Crabtree County Park
RDU International Airport
The RDU Airport Authority and Pacific Elm Properties will work on a plan to redevelop a 136-acre tract of land adjacent to Lake Crabtree County Park.

The board that manages Raleigh-Durham International Airport has approved plans for a new development around Lake Crabtree.

The RDU board announced Thursday it had selected Dallas-based real estate firm Pacific Elm Properties to redevelop 136 acres near Aviation Parkway and Interstate 40. The firm is looking to build a "recreation and wellness destination," that could potentially include outdoor recreation facilities, restaurants, shops, and hotels.

The 136 acre-property that RDU Airport plans to develop is located near Aviation Parkway and Interstate 40.
Courtesy of Raleigh-Durham International Airport
The 136 acre-property that RDU Airport plans to develop is located near Aviation Parkway and Interstate 40.

"Pacific Elm Properties shares our vision of building an innovative destination that serves outdoor enthusiasts and supports the increasing demand for air travel at RDU," Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, said in a press release. "This is an opportunity to enhance our region’s outdoor offerings while creating a valuable revenue stream for our growing airport."

Land around the lake is home to Lake Crabtree County Park, a very popular Wake County recreation area that contains more than 16 miles of trails. Trail activists, cyclists and local residents earlier this year expressed opposition to development plans in the area.

Wake County leased the land for Lake Crabtree Park for $1 a year. But new rules from the Federal Aviation Administration stipulates that airports must get fair-market value for any land they own.

The airport and Pacific Elm will hold a series of community forums on the development on Aug. 19, Sept. 23 and Oct. 21. Trails around the lake closed when the county's lease with RDU Airport expired last month.

Eli Chen contributed to this report.

Tags
News Lake CrabtreeRaleigh Durham International AirportParks & RecreationMorrisvilleEconomic Development
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories