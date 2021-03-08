Parks & Recreation

-
Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County partnered together to create the Piedmont Discovery app.The goal is to allow users to find outdoor amenities…
The season for cookouts, games and outdoor relaxation is in full swing at local parks across the state. It’s especially the right time for fun in the town…
Visitors to the Neuse River Greenway can enjoy a large field of blooming sunflowers this month. But the greenway doesn't maintain the bright field of…
The Wake County Parks Department wants to connect hundreds of miles of its greenway trails.The department is considering a proposal to add more than 270…
End of the year and New Year holiday events were popular across the Triangle in recent weeks, but one of the biggest parties was the senior holiday party…
The state has released new documents about negotiations to sell the Dorothea Dix Hospital Campus to Raleigh. While an agreement looks close the two…
Raleigh's Public Works Committee will hear a proposed ordinance that would govern where dogs are allowed in parks.City rules require that dogs be on a…
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane has asked her staff to look for vacant commercial space that she might recommend for recreational development. McFarlane…