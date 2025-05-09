Raleigh post office renamed after a local member of the only all-Black female World War II unit

State and local officials gathered on Friday in Raleigh to celebrate the renaming of a local post office after a civil rights leader, and a member of the only all-Black female World War II unit.

Millie Dunn Veasey was a staff sergeant with the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — nicknamed the Six Triple Eight. They deployed to Europe towards the end of World War II to tackle a burgeoning crisis: a backlog of some 17 million pieces of undelivered mail. She and others in the unit processed up to 195,000 pieces of mail daily. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry directed a movie based on the troop's experience.

Earlier this year, former President Biden signed a bill into law to rename the Brentwood Road Post Office after Veasey. Congresswoman Deborah Ross, the bill's sponsor, was among the guest speakers at Friday morning's event held at Veasey’s home church, St. Ambrose Episcopal Church in Raleigh.

She said it was more than just a post office renaming.

“It's a moment to recommit ourselves to preserving and protecting our heroes and our full history for future generations,” said Ross. “In the days, years and generations to come residents of Wake County will always remember and honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Millie Dunn Veasey.”

Later, Ross presented a flag to Veasey's family that was flown at the Capitol in her honor.

Jocelyn Mallette, the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military Veteran Affairs, also attended the event.

“I’m extremely grateful to stand here to recognize and pay homage to the trailblazing life of Millie Dunn Veasey,” she said. “Because of women like Staff Sergeant Veasey and all the courageous women of the 6888th, I'm able to lead the North Carolina Department of Military Veterans Affairs as the first woman and first Black woman to hold this position.”

Mallette is also a member of Veasey’s home church, St. Ambrose. She said she feels connected to Veasey.

“Sometimes I may even sit in the same pew that Mrs. Veasey sat on some Sunday mornings,” said Mallette. “I went to visit her grave, and I felt different when I went, a bit stronger, a bit braver and a bit more empowered. But I can only hope that as she watches over me, and that I make her proud, and that she knows the impact that she has had on my life and the generations to come.”

Veasey died in 2018 at the age of 100, and was buried with distinct honor at the Raleigh VA National Cemetery.

During Friday’s ceremony, Eugenia Pleasant, the great niece of Veasey, gave remarks as well. She said her Aunt Veasey initially never spoke about her military experience.

“It was only later in years that she started to share her military experiences with us,” said Pleasant. “I know by now, that her time with the Six Triple Eight Battalion in Europe was the foundation for everything that she achieved in life. ”

A plaque was unveiled at Friday's ceremony to honor Veasey. It will be placed on the Brentwood Road Post Office in Raleigh.