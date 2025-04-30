Two Durham County Head Start programs could be impacted by Trump Administration cuts

Durham County Commissioners are calling on Congress to protect about $16 million in Head Start funds due to possible federal cuts.

Both Head Start and Early Head Start programs are dedicated to free early child care services. The programs support families with young children who are living in poverty, in foster care, or experiencing homelessness. Commissioners approved a signed letter on Monday in support of maintaining the funds, during a board meeting.

“One big point I just wanted to talk about is the economic impact. Of course, child care, but many single moms are not able to go to work without child care,” said Terry David, the president of the North Carolina Head Start Association. “As a kid, I went to Head Start. I'm one of 17 children. I grew up and experienced poverty, but the program did its job.”

Without Head Start, children could lose access to meals, health and vision screenings as well as dental services, and the skills they need to enter kindergarten ready to learn, according to the Durham County commissioners’ agenda .

“We know that this is data-driven and it’s the most effective way for us to help children to be able to learn,” said Durham County Commissioner Wendy Jacobs. “This is how we give everyone a fair chance in our country to succeed in life.”

Durham County has more than 490 kids enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start.

