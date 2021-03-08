-
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced it's expanding a successful early literacy program to all North Carolina…
-
Virtual learning has changed almost everything about the classroom experience in North Carolina, but implicit racial biases remain as a hindrance to…
-
COVID-19 outbreaks are springing up at a handful of childcare centers across North Carolina, threatening a vulnerable workforce of women who are largely…
-
Almost every day, 27-year-old Aubree Waddell takes her two youngest kids to the public library in Garner, to keep them busy. Today she’s sitting at a…
-
New research from the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation found that companies across the state are interested in making their businesses more…
-
New research from the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation found that companies across the state are interested in making their businesses more…
-
A recent analysis of five decades of data shows that high-quality early childhood education has lasting benefits for kids. Yet in North Carolina, less…
-
For nearly five decades “Sesame Street” has used playful characters to teach kids about tough subjects. In recent years the show has addressed parental…
-
For nearly five decades “Sesame Street” has used playful characters to teach kids about tough subjects. In recent years the show has addressed parental…
-
Researchers at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute have more evidence that children who attend pre-K see better outcomes down the…