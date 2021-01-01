Youth Reporting Institute Curriculum
The Youth Reporting Institute Curriculum offers tips and tools to create broadcast-quality audio reporting from concept to delivery.
Creating & Focusing Podcast/Story Pitches
Use this outline to understand the necessary components when pitching and presenting a news room with a story or podcast pitch. These elements are key in ensuring your structure is solid, and your presentation is on point!
Story Visioning Worksheet
Use this worksheet to transform your pitch idea into an actual story pitch. It will help organize and focus all the elements required to tell your story accurately and professionally.
Interview Tips Outline
Use these tips to help prepare for your interview and execute it flawlessly!
Interview Organizer
Determining who you want to interview and why can be difficult. Use this organizer to keep track of your interview guest, the purpose of the interview, and the time you will be meeting them.
Recording Tips Outline
Use these tips to make sure you are getting the best audio, and to find the recording app that works best for your story!
Recording Organizer
Keep your top clips organized with this table.
Determining what interview clips sound the best can be difficult. Remember that you only want clips that bring emotion, personality, and depth that you can't say or describe with your own words.
Writing For Radio Tips
Use these tips to make sure you are choosing the best clips to write your story around, to understand how to write conversationally, and to create a great story!
Story Writing Organizer
Keep your story line organized with this table.
Determining the direction of your story can be difficult. Remember to write to you best audio clips, the ones with action, emotion, and energy. Make sure you are building with each track and each piece of narration.
Podcast Script Example
Story Script Example
This summer, WUNC Youth Reporting opened up our highly competitive and award-winning youth radio journalism training program to all high school and college students, ages 13-25. Students with no prior experience were encouraged to apply, as well as students with experience in journalism or media-production.
Participants learned (and/or sharpened) their radio journalism skills, interacted with a diverse group of reporters in various stages of their career, and connected with other youth across the state of North Carolina via weekly training videos, Zoom calls, radio challenges and Instagram live. Some participants are featured on the WUNC Youth Podcast and/or featured on WUNC's on-air broadcast.