2017 Youth Reporting Institute

-
Maybe the most obvious lesson I learned from my Advanced Placement Psychology class was about math. There were some numbers that didn’t seem to add up.All…
-
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features Emmanuel Tobe. Emmanuel is a Freshman at Elon University and a returning reporter for our Youth Podcast.…
-
As a high school senior, you often come across many forked roads. Where are you going to apply for college? How are you going to pay for college if you…
-
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features Star Smith, a new freshman at North Carolina A&T. She produced a story with us this summer that focuses on…
-
When North Carolina A&T State University ended its swim program nearly two years ago, it also shut the doors of the last all-black collegiate swim team in…
-
To many, marching band is a another pastime during a football halftime. But for Jonathan Terry, it's more. Band changed his life. Terry used to be a…
-
Here’s a list of senior pranks we’ve seen in recent years at Wakefield High School: tying a trash can to a flagpole, scattering balloons on the floor,…
-
My name is Skylar Fisher, and I’m 18 years old. I just graduated from a public high school in Raleigh, and all things considered, I had a pretty normal…
-
Most seventh graders spent this past summer swimming at the pool or hanging out with their friends. But not Hannah Wang. She’s one of 20 kids who attended…
-
Youth Radio reporters at the annual Summer Youth Reporting Institute pitch, report, write and produce radio news stories on assignment for broadcast on…