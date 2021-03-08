-
Local social services agencies in North Carolina are now collecting information about babies born with a dependence on drugs or alcohol. The new Substance…
-
An organization in Durham is running what is believed to be the only sober living center for LGBT people in the South. LaVare's House, which was…
-
North Carolina's new Mental Health and Substance Abuse task force meets for the first time Tuesday.Governor Pat McCrory appointed North Carolina Supreme…
-
Throughout his youth, Kevin McDonald was searching for a sense of belonging.His father was in the U.S. Air Force, which meant his family moved a lot…
-
Throughout his youth, Kevin McDonald was searching for a sense of belonging.His father was in the U.S. Air Force, which meant his family moved a lot…
-
State health officials are trying to cut the number of people with behavioral disorders who end up in the Emergency Room. The Department of Health and…
-
Governor Pat McCrory vetoed two bills today.One (HB 786) known as the "Reclaiming NC Act" would have required undocumented immigrants to submit to…