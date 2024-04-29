Bringing The World Home To You

WakeBrook Behavioral Health Campus to soon reopen in East Raleigh with new operators

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT
Secetary of State Kody Kinsley, law and health officials pose at a ribbon cutting ceremony for WakeBrook Behavioral Health Campus's new Recovery Response Center.
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC
Secetary of State Kody Kinsley, law and health officials pose at a ribbon cutting ceremony for WakeBrook Behavioral Health Campus's new Recovery Response Center.

A behavioral health center in east Raleigh will officially start accepting patients in May.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the reopening of the WakeBrook Behavioral Health Campus, which provides services to people dealing with mental health crises or substance abuse disorders. The facility closed last year, after UNC Health operated the hospital for over a decade.

The new Wake Recovery Response Center, which will start accepting patients in May.
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC
The new Wake Recovery Response Center.

“I assume it was around different priorities for them to focus in other parts of the state,” said Donald Gintzig, the president and CEO of WakeMed Health and Hospitals. “They'd been here for a while, but change happens.”

WakeMed and Recovery Innovations (RI) are the new operators at WakeBrook.

“So, we see individuals that have mental health concerns and mental health can be: 'I am off my medications, and I'm not sure what to do,'” said Joy Brunson-Nsubuga, RI’s Chief Operating Officer. “'I'm new to the area and I haven't established a provider, I'm having suicidal thoughts, and I'm nervous.'”

The new Wake Recovery Response Center that RI provides service for includes 16 recliner chairs, an urgent care as well as 16 beds. WakeMed will run the inpatient unit for people who stay overnight.
