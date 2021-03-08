-
The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Friday that three death row inmates will have their sentences reduced to life in prison through the state's…
Four death row prisoners will argue to North Carolina's highest court that racial bias so infected their trials that they should be resentenced to life in…
A University of Michigan study of North Carolina death penalty trials from 2012 showed that prosecutors on average struck black jurors at 2.5 times the…
Darryl Hunt was exonerated in 2004 after serving almost 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. In the years that followed his release, Hunt…
The Racial Justice Act of 2009 allowed defendants in North Carolina to appeal their death sentences if they could show racial bias was a factor in their…
Monday afternoon, the state Supreme Court heard the cases of four former death row prisoners whose sentences were commuted to life in prison under the…
This morning, the state supreme court will hear the cases of four defendants who were removed from death row under the state's racial justice act. The…