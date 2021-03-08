-
The musical legacy of Nina Simone is celebrated throughout the world, but to North Carolina she is a special treasure. Simone was born in the town of…
Female artists have stood in the shadows of their male colleagues for much of art history, and that disparity is still evident in many art museums today.…
After nearly a quarter of a century leading the North Carolina Museum of Art, Larry Wheeler is stepping down. During his tenure as director, Wheeler…
Vacation movies may show off some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, but the most compelling films are the ones that show characters another side of…
In 1958, African-American women donned designer dresses and walked the runway for the first Ebony Fashion Fair. The charity fashion show was the…
