SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

North Carolina Museum Of Art Lets Women ‘Take Up Space’

Guerrilla Girls at the Abrons Art Center, 2015.
Andrew Hinderaker
/
Guerrilla Girls at the Abrons Art Center in 2015. They will participate in this weekend's 'Take Up Space' events at NCMA.

Female artists have stood in the shadows of their male colleagues for much of art history, and that disparity is still evident in many art museums today. A survey of 18 prominent institutions in the United States found that close to 90 percent of artists whose work is on view are both male and white. The North Carolina Museum of Art says they hope to correct that imbalance.

The museum launched a program last year called “Matron of the Arts,” which intends to highlight women artists and supporters of the arts. This weekend the museum will also host programming in celebration of International Women’s Day called “Take Up Space.”

Host Frank Stasio talks to Valerie Hillings about the events and the importance of acknowledging what women have contributed to the art world. Hillings is the director of the North Carolina Museum of Art and the first woman to hold that position.

Monét Noelle Marshall joins the conversation as well. She is leading a tour through the museum’s collection as part of the weekend’s events. She is a Durham-based artist, director, producer and creative consultant. She is also the director of programming at VAE Raleigh, an art space in downtown Raleigh.

Take Up Space” events start Friday, March 8 and go until Sunday, March 10 at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
