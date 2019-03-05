North Carolina Museum Of Art Lets Women ‘Take Up Space’

Female artists have stood in the shadows of their male colleagues for much of art history, and that disparity is still evident in many art museums today. A survey of 18 prominent institutions in the United States found that close to 90 percent of artists whose work is on view are both male and white. The North Carolina Museum of Art says they hope to correct that imbalance.

The museum launched a program last year called “Matron of the Arts,” which intends to highlight women artists and supporters of the arts. This weekend the museum will also host programming in celebration of International Women’s Day called “Take Up Space.”

Host Frank Stasio talks to Valerie Hillings about the events and the importance of acknowledging what women have contributed to the art world. Hillings is the director of the North Carolina Museum of Art and the first woman to hold that position.

Monét Noelle Marshall joins the conversation as well. She is leading a tour through the museum’s collection as part of the weekend’s events. She is a Durham-based artist, director, producer and creative consultant. She is also the director of programming at VAE Raleigh, an art space in downtown Raleigh.

“Take Up Space” events start Friday, March 8 and go until Sunday, March 10 at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.