After Shepherding Transformation At The North Carolina Museum of Art, Larry Wheeler Hangs His Hat

The greatest gesture of cultural chutzpah in the history of the United States [was] for these conservative legislators [to] appropriate a million dollars to begin collecting art for the people of the state.

After nearly a quarter of a century leading the North Carolina Museum of Art, Larry Wheeler is stepping down. During his tenure as director, Wheeler ushered in major changes including launching a popular outdoor concert series, building the light-filled West Building and doubling the museum’s staff. He also made the museum a place to meet and mingle beyond the gallery walls.

Maybe it's because I was not exposed to the arts very much as a child that I believe so fervently in them for everybody now.

Wheeler joins host Frank Stasio to share stories about chasing down important art acquisitions, navigating funding challenges, and his overall dreams for the site. Wheeler is replaced by Valerie Hillings, a Duke alumnus who previously worked for the Guggenheim Museum and Foundation.