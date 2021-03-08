NC Department of Cultural Resources

-
A new tourism venture aims to help travelers wander off the “beaten path” and help small entrepreneurs at the same time.It’s called “People First…
-
Governor Pat McCrory is expected to release his state budget proposal this week. It will likely spark the usual fights over Medicaid and teacher pay. But…
-
Researchers off the North Carolina coast are on dive number two for the year. Their goal is to recover artifacts from the wreck of Blackbeard's flagship,…
-
A Civil War ironclad ship used by the Confederacy has a new home in eastern North Carolina. The CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center, now open in…
-
State archeologists say they have the ambitious goal of recovering eight cannons from Blackbeard's ship. The Queen Anne's Revenge sunk near Beaufort…
-
One of the rules of the U.S. Census is that all names must be kept anonymous for 72 years. Historians, genealogists and demographers are eagerly awaiting…
-
One of the rules of the U.S. Census is that all names must be kept anonymous for 72 years. Historians, genealogists and demographers are eagerly awaiting…