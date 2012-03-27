Get Your 1940 Census Data Here

One of the rules of the U.S. Census is that all names must be kept anonymous for 72 years. Historians, genealogists and demographers are eagerly awaiting next week’s big reveal of 1940 Census data - names included. It’s a cause for celebration at the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources, which is hosting a 1940 Census party. Host Frank Stasio finds out what we can learn about Americans during the Great Depression and what else is contained in this census from Joe Newberry, Beth Hayden and Rebecca Hyman of the Department of Cultural Resources.