A new climate assessment report from the White House forecasts devastating economic and health impacts for the United States. Thirteen federal agencies…
The mayor of Nags Head says members of Congress should vote down a draft bill on offshore drilling.Ben Cahoon testified in front of the House Subcommittee…
The town of Nags Head is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, for help to restore 1.4 million cubic meters of sand along its shoreline…
A North Carolina start-up company is testing a device that turns ocean water into fresh drinking water. Their technology uses wave energy exclusively to…
The fire began Tuesday night and has since burned 200 acres--about a fifth of the preserve. Several vacation homes are in the path of the flames.Crews…
A historical fishing pier reopens Saturday in Nags Head after Hurricane Isabel destroyed it nearly eight years ago. Jennette's Pier was absorbed by the…