Science Reporting Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science

Sophia Friesen Science Reporting Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science

Sophia Friesen is a science writer and WUNC’s 2022 AAAS Mass Media Fellow. Before working with WUNC, they wrote for science news outlets including Massive Science, preLights, and the Berkeley Science Review, covering everything from wildfire mitigation to pterosaur flight abilities.

Sophia can be reached at sfriesen@wunc.org.