'In Abraham's Bosom' Recounts Life In Jim Crow South

In 1926, North Carolina playwright Paul Green helped introduce on stage realistic depictions of life for African Americans. With his Pulitzer Prize-winning play "In Abraham's Bosom," Green told the story of Abraham McCranie, a black man who wanted to educate black children in the American South.

The play was never produced in the South, but a staged reading at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill brings Green's work back home. The event is a part of a statewide celebration of the Pulitzer Prize's 100th anniversary called Pulitzer NC: The Power of Words.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laurence Avery, co-organizer of the event; Reginald Hildebrand, professor of African American studies and History at UNC-Chapel Hill; and Thomasi McDonald, an actor in the production, about the award-winning play's origins.

The staged reading takes place Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Paul Green Theatre in Chapel Hill.