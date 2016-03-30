Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'In Abraham's Bosom' Recounts Life In Jim Crow South

In 1926, North Carolina playwright Paul Green helped introduce on stage realistic depictions of life for African Americans. With his Pulitzer Prize-winning play "In Abraham's Bosom," Green told the story of Abraham McCranie, a black man who wanted to educate black children in the American South.

The play was never produced in the South, but a staged reading at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill brings Green's work back home. The event is a part of a statewide celebration of the Pulitzer Prize's 100th anniversary called Pulitzer NC: The Power of Words.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laurence Avery, co-organizer of the event; Reginald Hildebrand, professor of African American studies and History at UNC-Chapel Hill; and Thomasi McDonald, an actor in the production, about the award-winning play's origins.

The staged reading takes place Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Paul Green Theatre in Chapel Hill.

The State of ThingsUNC-Chapel HillPaul Green TheatrePaul GreenIn Abraham's BosomNorth Carolina Humanities CouncilJim Crow
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
