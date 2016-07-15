Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Dress Made Just For You

1 of 5
Worn by Mrs. Mildred Campbell Christmas at her wedding on June 28, 1964. Lace from her debutante dress was incorporated into her wedding dress. Embellished by Elizabeth Otey Constant, one of Willie Kay’s sisters.";
North Carolina Museum of History
2 of 5
Evening gown with matching overbodice was worn in 1964 by Mrs. June Kay Campbell to her daughter's (Mildred Campbell Christmas) debut at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Debutante Ball.
North Carolina Museum of History
3 of 5
Mildred Campbell, Ralph Campbell Sr., & June Kay Campbell at AKA debutante ball in 1964.
Courtesy of the family of Willie Otey Kay
4 of 5
"Second Night" dress worn by Mrs. Louise Tally to a Saturday dance, the day after the 1954 North Carolina Debutante Ball. Embellished by Elizabeth Otey Constant, one of Willie Kay’s sisters.";
Courtesy of the family of Willie Otey Kay
5 of 5
1955 party dress worn by Ms. Kate T. Webb Ragsdale, daughter of the prominent industrialist and former NC Senator Mr. James Webb. Embellished by Elizabeth Otey Constant, one of Willie Kay’s sisters.";
North Carolina Museum of History

For much of the 20th century, Willie Otey Kay was a household name among the fashion-conscious in Raleigh. The designer and dressmaker crafted one-of-a-kind fashion for women to wear to weddings, debutante balls, and other formal events.

But her own life was not always so glamorous. Her dressmaking career began out of necessity after she was widowed with five children. And despite her talent and creativity, Kay, an African-American in the Jim Crow South, had to navigate challenging racial dynamics to sustain a multiracial clientele.

The new exhibit "Made Especially for You by Willie Kay" on view at the North Carolina Museum of History examines Willie Kay’s life and legacy, and features oral history interviews with family members and former clients, as well as a collection of Kay’s exquisite dresses.

Host Frank Stasio previews the exhibit with curator Diana Bell-Kite and family members Charles Otey Kay and Elizabeth Constant Lewis.

Tags

The State of ThingsFashionDressmakerClothesClothingJim CrowAfrican-AmericanWillie KayNorth Carolina Museum of HistoryDressesExhibitDiana Bell-KiteCharles KayElizabeth Constant LewisThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories