Human Rights Abuse

-
Women around the world experience honor-based violence ranging from forced child marriage to female genital mutilation. The documentary "Honor Diaries"…
-
Women around the world experience honor-based violence ranging from forced child marriage to female genital mutilation. The documentary "Honor Diaries"…
-
When we talk about human rights, we’re usually solidly in the expertise of political scientists. But professors of English and philosophy may have a role…
-
When we talk about human rights, we’re usually solidly in the expertise of political scientists. But professors of English and philosophy may have a role…
-
A new report released yesterday takes a close-up look at the state of workers in North Carolina’s tobacco fields.The report – “A State of Fear – Human…
-
A group meeting in Durham today will focus on how to protect elderly people from abuse. The coalition is called Partners Eliminating Adult Victimization…