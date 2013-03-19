Humanities Experts Gather To Discuss Human Rights

When we talk about human rights, we’re usually solidly in the expertise of political scientists. But professors of English and philosophy may have a role to play, too. That’s the goal of The Second Annual Conference on Human Rights and the Humanities. It’s being held by the National Humanities Center, and it brings together a variety of experts to discuss human rights.

One of them is Anat Biletzki, a professor of philosophy at both Quinnipiac University in Connecticut and Tel Aviv University. Host Frank Stasio talks to her about the conference.