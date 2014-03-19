Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

"Honor Diaries" Explores Violence In The Name of Honor

Women around the world experience honor-based violence ranging from forced child marriage to female genital mutilation. The documentary "Honor Diaries" features the stories of nine women and their fight against this violence in their own communities.

I know my religion, you know. I'm a proud Muslim, and I know that it's not right to force someone to get married, it's not right to mutilate women in the name of religion. - Jaha Dukureh

The film screens at The Varsity Theater in Chapel Hill Thursday at 7:30pm. Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with activist Zainab Khan; writer and producer Paula Kweskin; and Jaha Dukureh, a young woman who was inspired by the film to share her own personal story. 

Here's the trailer:

http://youtu.be/9WijI2U7dKY

DocumentaryGenderWomen's HealthDomestic ViolenceHuman Rights Abuse
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge