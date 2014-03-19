"Honor Diaries" Explores Violence In The Name of Honor

Women around the world experience honor-based violence ranging from forced child marriage to female genital mutilation. The documentary "Honor Diaries" features the stories of nine women and their fight against this violence in their own communities.

I know my religion, you know. I'm a proud Muslim, and I know that it's not right to force someone to get married, it's not right to mutilate women in the name of religion. - Jaha Dukureh

The film screens at The Varsity Theater in Chapel Hill Thursday at 7:30pm. Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with activist Zainab Khan; writer and producer Paula Kweskin; and Jaha Dukureh, a young woman who was inspired by the film to share her own personal story.

Here's the trailer:

http://youtu.be/9WijI2U7dKY