Do large-scale hog farms make their neighbors sick? A new study from Duke University researchers show residents who live close to industrial hog farms…
North Carolina isn’t rich in coal, natural gas or oil deposits, but it has more hogs than nearly any other state. And for many years, people have been…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is launching an investigation into the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The investigation…
The Humane Society of the United States is suing the Raleigh Transit Authority after the city rejected a bus advertisement showing pigs in cages. The ad…
A fatal swine disease is striking the nation's hog industry. Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus or PED is usually deadly for baby pigs. Its symptoms resemble…
Hundreds of people in eastern North Carolina have filed nuisance complaints against Smithfield Foods about the way hog farmers dispose of their waste. A…
The multi-billion dollar merger announcement between Smithfield Foods and China-based Shuanghui International caught many people by surprise. Smithfield…
Researchers at Duke University say they have shed more light on the prospects of using hog waste to produce energy. A study released last week says…
Animal rights advocates are welcoming news that Smithfield Foods is on track to phase out the use of small metal crates for pregnant hogs. The company…