The State of Things

People Living Near Industrial Hog Farms See Higher Risk Of Diseases

HSUS
HSUS
/

Do large-scale hog farms make their neighbors sick? A new study from Duke University researchers show residents who live close to industrial hog farms have a higher risk of potentially deadly diseases. 

Communities in areas with a higher density of hogs see more kidney disease, anemia and sepsis. There is also a greater risk of infant mortality and lower birth weight in these communities. This new study, published in the North Carolina Medical Journal, does not prove that pollutants on hog farms are the cause for these illnesses, but it shows a strong correlation and raises questions about the secondary effects of factory farming.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Dr. Julia Kravchenko and Dr. Kim Lyerly, two of the researchers behind this new work. Dr. Kravchenko is an assistant professor of surgery in the Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Lyerly is a professor of surgery, immunology and pathology at Duke. He is also the director of the Environmental Health Scholars Program at Duke

CAFOs, Hog Farming, Hogs, Smithfield Foods
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
