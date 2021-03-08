-
Durham-based guitar player Jon Shain and bassist FJ Ventre have known each other since high school. They have played music together on and off for more…
After more than 40 years, the Stokes County Arts Council will finally have a consistent home for its growing arts scene. "The Arts Place" will feature a…
South African musician Derek Gripper has been playing classical music since he was 6-years-old. But after years of studying in Cape Town, he felt…
