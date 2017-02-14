After more than 40 years, the Stokes County Arts Council will finally have a consistent home for its growing arts scene. "The Arts Place" will feature a coffee shop, retail market, gallery, office, and performance space. It will celebrate the rich musical legacy of Stokes County through weekly gigs featuring the Danbury Songwriters, a group of musicians from the area who perform original and cover songs and hope to entertain visitors to the nearby Hanging Rock State Park.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the group's founder Skip Staples, and he is joined by a group of musicians including Rebecca Dresser, Bruce Burgess, Kay Richey, and John Hartman to perform live in studio. Members of the group will perform at The Arts Place every Thursday this summer at 7 p.m.