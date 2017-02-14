Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Danbury Songwriters

Musicians Bruce Burgess, Kay Richey, and John Hartman are three members of the Danbury Songwriters, a new collective of musicians in Stokes County. Danbury Songwriters will perform at The Arts Place of Stokes County each Thursday this summer at 7 p.m.
Musician and songwriter Rebecca Dresser is a member of the Danbury Songwriters.
Skip Staples is a Stokes County-based musician and songwriter. He helped create the Danbury Songwriters, a new collective of musicians in Stokes County.
After more than 40 years, the Stokes County Arts Council will finally have a consistent home for its growing arts scene. "The Arts Place" will feature a coffee shop, retail market, gallery, office, and performance space. It will celebrate the rich musical legacy of Stokes County through weekly gigs featuring the Danbury Songwriters, a group of musicians from the area who perform original and cover songs and hope to entertain visitors to the nearby Hanging Rock State Park.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the group's founder Skip Staples, and he is joined by a group of musicians including Rebecca Dresser, Bruce Burgess, Kay Richey, and John Hartman to perform live in studio. Members of the group will perform at The Arts Place every Thursday this summer at 7 p.m.

