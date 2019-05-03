NC Musical Duo Create Album Dedicated To A Departed Friend

Durham-based guitar player Jon Shain and bassist FJ Ventre have known each other since high school. They have played music together on and off for more than three decades, and Ventre has played on or produced all of Shain’s CDs.

But the new album “Tomorrow Will Be Yesterday Soon” is the first that will feature Ventre as a co-songwriter. The new album is dedicated to the musicians’ former collaborator and friend Jackson Hall who passed away in 2016.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Shain and Ventre about their musical relationship, the new album and why they dedicated it to their friend.

The two will be at Magnolia Roots Music Lounge in Wake Forest on Saturday, May 4. They will also be at the Cat’s Cradle Back Room in Carrboro on Saturday, May 11, and at the Carolina Blues Festival in Greensboro on Saturday, May 18. Shain will be at the Grove Winery in Gibsonville on Sunday, May 26.