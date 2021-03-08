-
Bree Matthews is a 16-year-old girl with a desire to separate herself from her old life after her mother’s passing. While attending a residential program…
-
When Victoria Lee first wrote “The Fever King” (2019/Skyscape), they did not intend to predict the future. Rather, they hoped to explore our habit of…
-
-
In the fictional world of Seven Wells, women are treated as possessions and forced to produce male heirs to continue the hereditary monarchies in their…
-
-
Science Fiction and fantasy have traditionally created worlds of aliens, robots and monsters of various sorts.And there was a time when readers might have…
-
-
Ursula Vernon considers herself a “creator of oddities,” but she fell into this career by accident.Her mother was a professional artist, so the artistic…
-
