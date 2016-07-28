The State Of Science Fiction

Science Fiction and fantasy have traditionally created worlds of aliens, robots and monsters of various sorts.

And there was a time when readers might have been stereotyped as nerds and geeks. But now sci-fi is exploding in the mainstream through digital media. And authors who were once niche writers are now mainstream.

Three leading writers in the genre read this Saturday at Malaprops Bookstore in Asheville as part of the Shared Worlds event. The event features authors who are participating in a youth program by the same name at Wofford College in South Carolina.

Jeff and Ann Vandermeer are instructors at Shared Worlds and they have just released a new anthology called The Big Book of Science Fiction (Vintage/2016).

Dutch author Thomas Olde Heuvelt is also part of the Shared Worlds program. His horror book, Hex (Tor/2016) was just released to American audiences. Host Frank Stasio talks with all three authors about the state of the genre and the way digital media has influenced writing.