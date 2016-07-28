Bringing The World Home To You

The State Of Science Fiction

Big Book of Science Fiction
Penguin
/

Science Fiction and fantasy have traditionally created worlds of aliens, robots and monsters of various sorts.

And there was a time when readers might have been stereotyped as nerds and geeks. But now sci-fi is exploding in the mainstream through digital media. And authors who were once niche writers are now mainstream.

Three leading writers in the genre read this Saturday at Malaprops Bookstore in Asheville as part of the Shared Worlds event. The event features authors who are participating in a youth program by the same name at Wofford College in South Carolina. 

Hex
Credit Macmillian Publishing
/

Jeff and Ann Vandermeer are instructors at Shared Worlds and they have just released a new anthology called The Big Book of Science Fiction (Vintage/2016).  

Dutch author Thomas Olde Heuvelt is also part of the Shared Worlds program. His horror book, Hex (Tor/2016) was just released to American audiences. Host Frank Stasio talks with all three authors about the state of the genre and the way digital media has influenced writing.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
