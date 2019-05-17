A Fantasy World Where Women Can Control Their Fertility

In the fictional world of Seven Wells, women are treated as possessions and forced to produce male heirs to continue the hereditary monarchies in their patriarchal society. There is magic in Seven Wells, but men have more magical powers than women, and women’s magic is considered dirty and shameful.

But all of that that changes when one spell gives women the power to control their own fertility. “The Women’s War” (Del Rey/2019) considers what happens when the balance of power shifts in this fictional world.

Author Jenna Glass talks to Frank Stasio about the inspiration for the book and her writing process. She will be at the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival on Saturday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m.