The State of Things

A Fantasy World Where Women Can Control Their Fertility

Jenna Glass in front of a book shelf
Courtesy of Jenna Glass
/
Jenna Glass, author of 'The Women's War.'

In the fictional world of Seven Wells, women are treated as possessions and forced to produce male heirs to continue the hereditary monarchies in their patriarchal society. There is magic in Seven Wells, but men have more magical powers than women, and women’s magic is considered dirty and shameful.

But all of that that changes when one spell gives women the power to control their own fertility. “The Women’s War” (Del Rey/2019) considers what happens when the balance of power shifts in this fictional world.

Author Jenna Glass talks to Frank Stasio about the inspiration for the book and her writing process. She will be at the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival on Saturday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Jenna Glass epic fantasy NC Authors Fantasy Greensboro Bound: A Literary Festival
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio