Elikem Dodor

Elikem DodorIntern, "Embodied Radio Show"
Elikem will graduate from North Carolina State University in 2022 with a degree in science, technology and society, and minors in Africana studies and mathematics. During her time at NC State, Elikem has been actively involved in her campus newspaper, Nubian Message. This publication is focused on lifting the voices of Black and other marginalized people. Elikem hopes to continue her advocacy for underrepresented communities by pursuing graduate school or law school.
-
Bree Matthews is a 16-year-old girl with a desire to separate herself from her old life after her mother’s passing. While attending a residential program…
-
Youth voters came out in record numbers in North Carolina and across the nation. By the end of early voting, North Carolinians aged 18-29 had already…
-
Youth voters came out in record numbers in North Carolina and across the nation. By the end of early voting, North Carolinians aged 18-29 had already…