Elikem Dodor

Elikem will graduate from North Carolina State University in 2022 with a degree in science, technology and society, and minors in Africana studies and mathematics. During her time at NC State, Elikem has been actively involved in her campus newspaper, Nubian Message. This publication is focused on lifting the voices of Black and other marginalized people. Elikem hopes to continue her advocacy for underrepresented communities by pursuing graduate school or law school.