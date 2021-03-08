Dental Health

-
Since the coronavirus was classified as a pandemic, it has changed how the dental industry operates.North Carolina continues to slowly reopen and dentists…
The state Board of Dental Examiners is considering changes to rules about conscious sedation procedures after two deaths were tied to the practice.…
A North Carolina Institute of Medicine task force released a new study on children's dental care in the state.Berkeley Yorkery, a project manager with the…
North Carolina could be doing a better job of preventing tooth decay in children. A new Pew Center report gives the state an "F" for taking care of kids…