-
The State of North Carolina is suing ALCOA over ownership of submerged water along the Yadkin River.The basic elements of this story are water,…
-
The controversy over Alcoa and its dams on the Yadkin River was back in the news this week. There were two public forums; one about the environment, the…
-
Residents in Stanly County spoke passionately Tuesday night about whether Alcoa should receive a water quality permit from the state. The company, which…
-
Two public hearings are scheduled this week in the ongoing fight over whether Alcoa should be allowed to continue operating dams on the Yadkin River. The…