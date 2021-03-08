-
The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled its tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.
-
Duke has pulled out of the ACC men's basketball tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test within the team and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
-
Appalachian State and UNCG both punched their tickets to the NCAA men's basketball tournament Monday night.
-
Last July, when the men’s basketball players at UNC-Chapel Hill returned to campus for the first time, head coach Roy Williams was, as he says, “scared to…
-
UNC-Chapel Hill’s men’s basketball team will play in the Maui Invitational this year without having to leave the state of North Carolina.Due to concerns…
-
Hall of Fame University of North Carolina Women’s College Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her staff have been placed on paid leave as UNC-CH sorts…
-
Hall of Fame University of North Carolina Women’s College Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her staff have been placed on paid leave as UNC-CH sorts…
-
A former Adidas executive and two others who paid families to persuade top college basketball recruits to play for schools sponsored by the shoe brand…
-
Duke has supplanted Kansas atop the new AP Top 25 poll after its dominating win against Kentucky, giving the Blue Devils a record number of appearances at…
-
College basketball is part of North Carolina’s lifeblood, and team allegiances are not taken lightly. Yet the head coach of North Carolina Central…