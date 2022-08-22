Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Rays' Franco removed from Durham Bulls rehab assignment following setback

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
Wander Franco of the Durham Bulls gets in some batting practice at DBAP in early May 2021 before the team's first roadtrip of the season.
Paxton Rembis
/
courtesy Durham Bulls
Wander Franco of the Durham Bulls gets in some batting practice at DBAP in early May 2021 before the team's first roadtrip of the season.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness.

Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn't played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness.

The 21-year-old Franco will return to St. Petersburg, Florida for additional treatment.

There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.

Franco took on-field batting practice for the first time since surgery on Aug. 14. After the session, he said he felt great except when taking right-handed swings.

Franco also missed 23 games earlier this year with a strained right quadriceps. He has a .260 average along with five homers and 23 RBIs over 58 games in 2022.

Franco signed an $182 million, 11-year contract in November that includes a club option for 2033. The deal could be worth up to $223 million with incentives if the club option is exercised.

Franco hit .288 with 18 doubles, five triples, seven homers and 39 RBIs in 70 games last year. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Franco put together a 43-game on-base streak to tie Cincinnati’s Frank Robinson (1956) for the longest in major league history among players under 21.

Tags

Sports Durham BullsBaseballMiLB
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories