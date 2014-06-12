Remembering Payne Stewart As U.S. Open Begins

Many of the best golfers in the world are in Pinehurst, North Carolina, today for the start of the U.S. Open. The match will played on the recently restored course Pinehurst No. 2.

Fifteen years ago, a golfer named Payne Stewart won the tournament in Pinehurst, N.C., but died in a plane crash just four months later.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jeff Tiberii of WUNC reports from Pinehurst.

Reporter

Jeff Tiberii, Greensboro bureau chief for WUNC. He tweets @j_tibs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.