Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Sports

Remembering Payne Stewart As U.S. Open Begins

By Jeff Tiberii
Published June 12, 2014 at 12:55 PM EDT
A statue of Payne Stewart is next to the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C., where the 114th U.S. Open is taking place this week. Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst and struck this pose after clinching the win. (John Mummert/USGA)
A statue of Payne Stewart is next to the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C., where the 114th U.S. Open is taking place this week. Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst and struck this pose after clinching the win. (John Mummert/USGA)

Many of the best golfers in the world are in Pinehurst, North Carolina, today for the start of the U.S. Open. The match will played on the recently restored course Pinehurst No. 2.

Fifteen years ago, a golfer named Payne Stewart won the tournament in Pinehurst, N.C., but died in a plane crash just four months later.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jeff Tiberii of WUNC reports from Pinehurst.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

SportsPinehurstGolf
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii