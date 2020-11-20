Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things
The State of Things

Digging Into The Political Uncertainties Left After The Election

The election is over, but many big questions remain for the political future of our nation. Which political party will control the U.S. Senate? Will the Democratic Party move more to the left or more to the center under a Biden administration?

And will the Republican Party accept the election results and support a peaceful transfer of power? Host Frank Stasio talks to political analyst Ken Rudin about these questions and more, including the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia slated for January and what policy decisions President Donald Trump is making as his time in the White House comes to a close.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinDemocratic PartyUS SenateBiden administrationGeorgia Senate RacePresident Donald Trump
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio