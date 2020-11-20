Digging Into The Political Uncertainties Left After The Election

The election is over, but many big questions remain for the political future of our nation. Which political party will control the U.S. Senate? Will the Democratic Party move more to the left or more to the center under a Biden administration?

And will the Republican Party accept the election results and support a peaceful transfer of power? Host Frank Stasio talks to political analyst Ken Rudin about these questions and more, including the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia slated for January and what policy decisions President Donald Trump is making as his time in the White House comes to a close.