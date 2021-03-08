-
Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will soon announce her plan to run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Advisers close to her say she'll enter the race in early April, joining a growing field of Democrats.
A Trump may be on the ballot next year — but not Donald Trump.The former president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is eyeing the North Carolina Senate seat…
The Senate Homeland Security Committee is holding a hearing examining the security failures that led to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.The…
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6…
A North Carolina state senator announced Tuesday that he's running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, hoping to flip fortunes for Democrats from his state to…
Outgoing North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker announced on Tuesday his bid to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr in 2022, a path the Republican indicated a…
The election is over, but many big questions remain for the political future of our nation. Which political party will control the U.S. Senate? Will the…
